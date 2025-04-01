Kevin Willard leaves Maryland to be Villanova's head coach

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Kevin Willard has officially stepped down as head coach of the Maryland men's basketball team.

He'll be taking his talents to Villanova University as their new head coach.

College Park says they took to an aggressive approach to retain Willard.

"We had long and thoughtful conversations about the program and shared the same vision for Maryland Basketball. In the end, he made the choice that he felt was best for him and his family," the school said in a press release.

As head coach of Maryland, he helped the team earn a 4-seed in the NCAA tournament. The Terps also made a run to the Sweet 16, making this one of Maryland's best seasons in 20 seasons.

Willard led the Terps to 65 victories in three seasons at College Park.

Prior to his tenure at Maryland, Willard coached 12 seasons at Seton Hall, winning 225 games.