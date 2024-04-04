Loeffler back to lead Loyola

BALTIMORE — Josh Loeffler knows how to win. He knows how to win in Baltimore. Now he is back and looking to do it at the Division I level.

"For me this is a thrill and I’m just ecstatic to be back," he said.

The 42-year-old was named Loyola University head men’s basketball coach on Saturday. He is already in the gym holding workouts with his new team.

"As a new coach it’s beneficial because there is very little that is better, in order to get to know each other, than being on the floor and working together."

While instructing this group of Greyhounds is new to him, wearing the 'L' on his chest is not so new for Loeffler. He was an assistant coach for the Hounds from 2013-17. After that he took over as head coach at Division III Johns Hopkins where over six years he compiled a 114-27 record. Last year he was an assistant at Cincinnati.

"I am passionate. I am energetic. I try to be more patient every day," he said. "I have an urgency about me that I think shines through. I really am someone who loves basketball and urgently wants to get Loyola playing at a championship level."

How does he envision his Greyhounds playing?

"One can expect a team that is going to work very hard and defend, one that is going to take very seriously trying to get stops. Offensively I’d like to say we are going to play an attractive brand of basketball where we value making each other better."

The Hounds went 7-25 last season. They have five players in the transfer portal, including the Patriot League’s leading scorer, Baltimore’s own Deon Perry.

Loeffler takes over for Tavaras Hardy. He stepped down after six seasons as head coach.

Regarding how busy he has been since being hired Loeffler said it’s been "the best version of chaos". Judging by his personality that is just what he is hoping to bring to the Patriot League next fall.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook