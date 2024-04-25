Local prospects prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Some of you are keeping up with your favorite University of Maryland Terrapins to see where they land in the draft.

A few of the Terps who participated in Pro Day believe they have a great chance making an NFL roster.

"I know I'm a leader and I'm a hard worker. I earned the respect of people in the locker rooms. Every locker room I've been too. I'm a competitor and I love my teammates. I think that's the biggest thing," said Taulia Tagovailoa, an NFL prospect.

Tagovailoa ended his Terps career as the Big Tens all-time passing leader. Some experts believe he's either a late round pick or could go undrafted. Despite the chatter, Tagovailoa is manifesting hearing his name called over the weekend joining his big brother Tua.

"I look at it as all blessings. Yeah, it's a lot of pressure, but it's all blessings. Not too many people have that opportunity to play the same position as their older brother. We're only two years apart. Just seeing everything that Tua's doing, I just soak it in," said Tagovailoa.

One of his favorite targets, Jeshaun Jones, who overcame two separate season ending injuries throughout his time at Maryland, finished last season on the third team all Big-Ten.

He believes he's put the work in to thrive on any NFL roster.

"I think I run good routes. I think I have a good knowledge of the game and a good understanding and good feel for what I'm doing and where I'm at and why. I think that helps me out a lot," said Jones, an NFL prospect.

On the defensive side of the ball, Tarheeb Still says it's his versatility which helps him. Whether he's playing at inside or outside corner or contributing on special teams.

"I've met with many different teams. Whether it's via zoom or talked to them out here. It's been many different points of contact. I wouldn't say any team stands out particularly. Guys are just doing their do-diligence. I feel a lot of teams have interest but you never really know it's up in the air," said Still, an NFL prospect.

Football isn't complete without the third facet of the game, special teams.

Last year, three punters were drafted. Two in round six and one in the seventh.

Ann Arundel County's very own Colton Spangler hopes to be part of this years list.

He attended Chesapeake High School in Pasadena before spending five years at the University of Maryland.

"I think I'm ready to go. I'm ready to go there. I have been training for so many years now, I've been working on my craft and I trust simple answer," said Colton Spangler, an NFL prospect.

Spangler says once he reached his senior year at Maryland, he knew he had the talent to make an NFL roster.

"I think they hit one of the best. I mean, I'm disciplined, I got great hands, great athleticism. You're gonna get effort every single day," said Spangler.

His draft process has remained simple. Working day in and out. Even attending the Ravens Local Day.

Maybe Spangler will be kicking as a Raven.

"I'd love to stay local but I mean it's whatever is the best fit for me. There's great opportunities out there I'm just hoping I get one of those," said Spangler.