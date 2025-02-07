Local golfers excited about year-round golf opportunities

TIMONIUM, Md. — Golf in the winter may sound daunting but it helps maintain a year-round balance for competitors like Leonard Hayden and Tom Felton, two friends bonded by the sport of golf for nearly 10 years.

Events like this Saturday's Jack Frost Scramble at Pine Ridge Golf Course help golfers stay active year-round.

“It doesn’t really matter what time of the year it is it’s long as you get out and keep warm. Everybody learns how to dress in wintertime," says Hayden.

Dressing appropriately during Winter Golf Outings is what golfers will need to do if they’re participating in an event like The Jack Frost Scramble, which is an 18-hole scramble featuring Risk Reward Holes and a Black Jack Station Saturday at Pine Ridge Golf Course.

These year-round event help golfers like Felton stay in shape as years go by.

"I just like to stay in shape and move around. My dad‘s gonna be 86 years old and I asked him what his secret is and he's still working actually, and he says you gotta keep moving and this is a sport that you can keep moving in," says Felton.

Saturday is the second of four Winter Golf Outings.

