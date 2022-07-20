Local athletes nominated for The ESPYS

BALTIMORE — It is the award show when the sports stars come out. The ESPYS is the annual celebration of athletic achievement. One of the best lacrosse players ever produced by our state is nominated.

"It’s definitely super cool. Being able to be in a show with guys like Steph Curry and stuff is definitely super cool," said Logan Wisnauskas.

ESPY stands for 'Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly'. Wisnauskas, a Sykesville native, is one of four nominees in the category ‘Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports'. The all-time Terp and 2022 Tewaaraton Award winner as the best player in college lacrosse, led Maryland to an undefeated 18-0 season and the 2022 National Championship.

"A dream come true. It really was," he said about winning the national championship. "It was probably one of the best days of my life."

Wisnausaks owns Maryland records with 103 points in a season, 205 career goals and 340 career points. He was the top pick in the Premier Lacrosse League Draft and had a hat trick in the PLL All-Star Game last weekend. Every step of the way he is proudly repping his home.

"It’s definitely awesome representing Maryland, representing small town, Carroll County."

He said he’ll be watching The ESPYS at home in Sykseville with his family.

Wisnauskas isn’t the only athlete with ties to Maryland up for an ESPY.

The Orioles’ Trey Mancini is nominated for 'Best Comeback Athlete'. He beat colon cancer to return to the field.

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker’s NFL record 66-yard field goal is nominated for 'Best Play'.

Annapolis resident Brad Snyder is a paratriathlete and swimmer. He is nominated for 'Best Athlete with a Disability, Men’s Sports'. Snyder is blind.

Baltimore swimmer Jessica Long is up for 'Best Athlete with a Disability, Women’s Sports'. At 18 months old, her legs were amputated below the knees.

The ESPYS air on WMAR on July 20 at 8:00 p.m.

