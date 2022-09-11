Watch Now
Ravens overcome 1st quarter struggles to defeat the Jets 24-9

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates after running back J.K. Dobbins (27) ran in for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Posted at 4:51 PM, Sep 11, 2022
BALTIMORE  — The Baltimore Ravens overcame a slow start to defeat the Jets at Metlife Stadium with a 24-9 final score.

This was the first time the Jets have been held under ten points in a season opener since 2010 when the Ravens beat them 10-9.

The game began as a defensive battle as both teams were not letting up.

At the end of the first quarter, the Ravens put up three points to the Jets zero.

What sparked the run was wide receiver Devin Duvernay with two catches in the endzone from Lamar Jackson, one coming in the second quarter and the next catch came in the third quarter which gave the Ravens a 17-3 lead.

The Ravens lead jumped to 24 when Jackson connected with Rashod Bateman for a 55-yard bomb for a touchdown.

The Jets were able to score one more touchdown in the fourth quarter with less then two minutes to go in regulation.

Lamar Jackson finished 17 for 30 with 3 touchdowns for 213 yards and one interception.

Ravens do have a cause for concern as Ja'Wuan James and Kyle Fuller both went down with injuries.

James tore his left Achilles tendon and Kyle Fuller will have an MRI tomorrow to discover the full extent of his apparent knee injury.

