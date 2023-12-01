Johns Hopkins eyeing another playoff win on Saturday

BALTIMORE — The Johns Hopkins University football team is eyeing a trip to a place they have only been once before - the NCAA Tournament semifinals.

"It’s honestly kind of surreal right now," said defensive lineman Luke Schuermann. "I haven’t really taken a chance to take a step back and really think about where we have come from and where we are going."

Where this Blue Jays team is going is the program’s third appearance in the Division III quarterfinals. That happens on Saturday when they host Randolph-Macon at 12:00 p.m. Both teams are an undefeated 12-0. Hopkins’ 12 wins are tied for the most in program history.

"Just go out there and try to prove that we are the best team to ever do it here at Hopkins," said Schuermann.

"It’s win or go home. It’s the best of the best. It’s seeing where you stack up across the country," said head coach Greg Chimera. "Our team is tested. They just find a way to win."

To grab that program-record 13th victory the Jays will rely once again on quarterback Bay Harvey. The junior has passed for 2,935 yards and 33 touchdowns, while rushing for 621 yards and nine TD’s. He is the first player in school history to pass for over 2,500 yards and run for over 500 yards in a season. That might not be his most impressive accomplishment. He grew up in Switzerland and only played one season of high school football in Ohio before college.

"I’m proud of what I’ve done and also proud that I can represent Switzerland in this football world over here in the U.S.," he said.

For Chimera, whatever happens on Saturday is definitely going to be his second-most important coaching job of the week. On Wednesday he was coaching and encouraging his wife Allison as they welcomed a baby boy, Charlie, into the world.

"Life of a football coach, right? We tried to plan it out for after the season," Chimera said with a smile. "It's a blessing, coolest thing ever. Being a dad is definitely my No. 1 priority. But being able to come out here to practice is a pretty close No. 2."

Chimera wasn't able to attend practice on Tuesday and Wednesday as the team prepared for their biggest game of the year. He returned on Thursday.

"I told the team at our meeting Monday that I’m not going to raise my kid to be a loser. So, hopefully the guys pick me up. They have all week. I’m really proud of the group and hopefully we get a ‘W’ for Charlie this weekend."

