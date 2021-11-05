It's playoff time in high school football

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Millers of Milford Mill Academy are rolling right into the postseason.

"We’re glad. We’re happy and we’re hungry," said head coach Reggie White.

Playoff game No. 1 arrives on Friday night as the Maryland public school high school football playoffs begin.

"You turn everything up. Period. No mistakes," said White. "Everybody’s attitude is a little different. It’s playoff ball."

Milford Mill is the No. 1 seed in the 2A north region. They won their final eight games to finish the regular season with an 8-1 record. After COVID took away the playoffs last season players are more than ready to begin the march to a state title.

"It’s very exciting," said quarterback Tahseen Howard. "We are all just getting ready to play. We want to play and we can’t wait."

The Millers can shut you down on defense and carve you up on offense. On average they are allowing only around seven points per game and scoring over 37 points per contest. Over the last three weeks they are putting up over 45 points per game. It’s a true team where everyone chips in.

"We are very confident. We’re always confident," said Howard.

"Everybody is a leader in certain things. [It’s a] team effort. Everybody leads. Everybody can help one another," added defensive end Byron McCoy.

On Friday they host Eastern Tech (0-9) at 7:00 p.m.

In any other year before 2021 this wouldn’t even be a playoff matchup. This weekend marks the start of a new postseason format in Maryland for this year. Every team in the state qualifies for the playoffs. Two classifications have been added. There are now six brackets and six champions for 2021.

"They say it’s for the year of COVID. So, getting these kids into the playoffs might bring some kids back, hopefully, for some smaller programs," said White. "Trial basis [for] one year and I think next year we’ll go back to the regular system."

Starting Friday night everyone is in it and has a shot to win it.

