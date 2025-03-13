BALTIMORE — Attending Milford Mill Academy, is one of the state's most highly touted high school football players, Damon Ferguson.

The class of 2026 running back/cornerback has offers from nearly 40 schools such as Maryland, Michigan State, North Carolina and plenty other power five schools.

"It's a blessing. I thank God for putting me in these opportunities and just give me the chance to be able to do this," says Ferguson.

The junior credits the foundation his parents laid and their sacrifice helping him get here.

"Dad takes me everywhere so he travels in the summer like 17,000 miles just for me to go see colleges. Mom being there to nurture me whenever I got an injury or something, and she also takes time out of her day with our work schedule, she takes off sometimes to come and make sure I'm ok and watch me play game so they played a very big part," says Ferguson.

Ferguson's introduction to football was in large part to his older brothers who played. The youngest of five says his upbringing plays a huge reason for the player he is today.

"Considering they were older than me, I always got to use my full strength to be able to go 100% without getting in trouble because I was younger so they didn't really feel it. So when I'm on the field playing people my age, or maybe a year older than me, or even younger than me, I played my brothers who were five years older than me," says Ferguson.

Although he remains undecided on where his next chapter will be, he's certain his senior year at Milford Mill, they'll go out on top.

"I'm hoping... not hoping, I know we're going to get that state championship ring this year. We came short the last two years I been here, but this year we're going to get that ring," says Ferguson.