"I'm in their family": Young Terps fan lives her dream thanks to Team Impact

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The power of sports extends far beyond wins and losses.

For 16-year-old Sophie Rupolo and her family, it’s provided a community of love and support.

Sophie is living with Williams syndrome, a rare genetic condition.

VIDEO: Young Terps fan lives her dream thanks to Team Impact Young Terps fan lives her dream thanks to Team Impact

Thanks to Team Impact, a nonprofit organization matching children with serious illnesses and disabilities, they helped Sophie sign a contract with her favorite sports team, the Maryland Terrapins women's basketball team.

“I like to be in the family, so now I’m in their family," says Sophie.

"They made, like, a whole to-do in the media room specific to her. They had the news conference set up, so yeah, really cool," says Brian Rupolo, Sophie's father.

Now she gets to live every sports fan’s fantasy. Being closely connected with their favorite team.

“It’s a wonderful feeling. It’s a genuine feeling, which is the most special thing of it," says Sophie's mother, Erin Rupolo.

Sophie’s gotten to travel with the team on private flights, spend time in the locker room, and even get an in-home visit from the team before the postseason tournament.

“They made a point to come out right before March started, a busy time of the year. On the Sunday night, there was probably 20, 25 of them at our house, including almost the entire coaching staff and Brenda herself," says Brian.

Speaking of Brenda Frese, Sophie and her family are big fans.

"She's a very good coach," says Sophie.

"I think we were kind of starstruck at first when we met Brenda. But she's really welcomed us in. She's your everyday sort of person," says Brian.

Sophie’s contract with the team is for two years, and she becomes an alumna. Her parents, who both attended UMD, hope their teenage daughter continues the Terp tradition.

"We’re hoping one day that Sophie goes to Terps Succeed, which is a program that they have there for individuals with cognitive disabilities. To see hopefully go full circle and have her actually attend would be amazing," says Erin.

Her parents say this time spent with Team Impact and the Terps has been a priceless experience for them and their daughter.