Top Baltimore recruit Khary Adams commits to Notre Dame, prioritizing both athletics and academics

TOWSON, Md. — Khary Adams, one of Baltimore's highest-ranked recruits and a top 5 player in the state, has committed to Notre Dame after receiving 41 offers from colleges across the country.

The Loyola Blakefield defensive back, class of 2026, made his decision based not only on athletic opportunities but also on academic excellence.

"I was kind of stuck between Penn State and Michigan and Notre Dame," Adams said. "I think it means more to graduate from Notre Dame with a degree. It just means a lot more."

His mother, Charita Adams, praised his decision to prioritize education alongside athletics.

"For him to even prioritize like 'I wanna make sure my education is tight' and for somewhere that's valued, that was huge for us," she said.

Charita says her son has always been goal-driven, focusing equally on academics and athletics.

"I have a paper at home where he actually wrote going into 9th grade. I wanna have this many offers at this time and I want my GPA to be 'X' and when he exceeded that goal I was like 'oh we're we're on to something.' So actually watching him kind of progress and keep upping the goal and staying focus was amazing," she said.

Khary cited Notre Dame's coaching staff and culture as major factors in his decision.

"I really think Notre Dame got the best head coach in the country and DB coach in the country. And then like going up there, the people, the culture. It's just like I just loved it," Khary said.

His talent and recognition have benefited Loyola Blakefield's reputation beyond academics.

"We are known as a very high academic school, and with Khary's scholarships to Notre Dame, it also lets people know that we can put out high athletic players as well," said athletic director Brant Hall.

Charita acknowledges the sacrifices required to support an elite athlete.

"It's a lot. I mean it's a lot raising kids anyway, but to have an athlete and when they become an elite athlete like you really have to kinda chase what's our priority what's our goals. So you wanna make sure that as a parent I have to know what is he gonna be measured by and then be able to like seek that out," she said.

Adams will complete his final year at Loyola Blakefield before heading to South Bend, Indiana in January.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

