BALTIMORE — Three generations of the Green family coaching tree returned to their old stomping grounds at the Gilman School tonight, where they were honored for their contributions to basketball and mentor ship.

WATCH: Three generations of Green family coaches honored at Gilman School Three generations of Green family coaches honored at Gilman School

Eddie Green Sr., Eddie Green Jr., and Josh Green spent 12 years at Gilman School, where Eddie Jr. served as head coach for the varsity basketball team, and Eddie Sr. was the assistant coach, while Josh was a student-athlete.

Now at the Seed School of Maryland, both senior and junior continue coaching together as they have for years, but this season they added a new element. Josh, a recent Cornell graduate, joined his dad and grandfather on the coaching staff for the first time.

"It was always written that I was gonna come back to coach. I saw the way he made an impact on the Baltimore community, on the kids in Baltimore, so I wanted to do exactly the same," Josh Green said.

After leaving Gilman, Eddie Jr. figured his coaching days were behind him, but five years ago, he took the job at the Seed School of Maryland. The state's only tuition-free public boarding school serves students in grades 6 through 12, and he was tasked with turning the basketball program around.

"When I came up and saw the uniqueness of the school, it being a public boarding school, it really intrigued me and the idea of being able to build a program from the ground up," Eddie Green Jr. said.

The school serves students who may face various challenges outside of basketball.

"We've had some students that had low self-esteem or come from low-income backgrounds and may not have the clothes and the things of that nature to keep up with the trends, but here, we're a uniform school, so that takes that out of the equation.

Students that might have a tough home situation where they're not eating on a regular basis, they're guaranteed three square meals here plus snacks," Green Jr. said. "We're really in the business of saving lives this season."

The program has improved year after year. Just last season, they made it to the state title game. While the on-court results are important, at this stage in Eddie Sr.'s career, he says it's far from the most important thing.

"It's not all about basketball. That's the main thing. It's about you growing up as a man and a young lady, and you gotta respect each other," Eddie Green Sr. said.

Working alongside multiple generations brings a unique perspective to young players.

"For them to be able to keep the level of coaching, high-level coaching, up for that long, it definitely stands out. It's one of the reasons why we're drawn here because to still be coaching with your dad and for him to be able to both pour into you different things is interesting for any young hooper coming up," senior and varsity basketball captain Omar Williams said.

Eddie Sr. finds the family dynamic special in their coaching environment.

"It's very special working with them, always. That's my thing, dealing with my family," Green Sr. said.

For Josh, the experience of working with his family while pursuing their shared passion has been meaningful.

"It's early mornings, late nights, so just to feel that grind, just to feel also that payoff, it just means the world to me," Josh Green said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

