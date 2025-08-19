McDonough Eagles football team prepares for season opener with championship aspirations

OWINGS MILLS, Md — A new season of high school football is here, bringing a fresh opportunity for the 5th-ranked McDonough Eagles to capture that elusive MIAA championship.

The team is taking to the practice field as they prepare for their season opener this Friday against Riverdale Baptist.

"When we look at Riverdale, just tremendous program, a lot of athletes; obviously, if you look at their record last year, they were undefeated. Our guys are eager and ready to get back out here and show what we're all about," the Eagles' Hakeem Sule said.

Although the Eagles lost some key seniors, they have high-impact players returning for their final year, including University of Georgia commit Nick Abrams. The linebacker believes this group is on the right track.

"We're way ahead of where we were last year just based off of how together we are. Team level, I think is much better than it was last year. So I feel like we're gonna be one of the top teams in Maryland," Abrams said.

To be a top team in Maryland requires putting up points. Senior quarterback Braden Palazzo says discipline and preparation have been top of mind as he enters his final year of high school football.

"Look at the offense, looking at the defense, studying our plays, seeing what goes well against the defense we're playing that week has been the biggest thing for me. And then also just staying in the trainers, staying on top of prehab, rehab, whatever I have going on," Palazzo said.

Not quite a senior but a highly impactful player is junior defensive end Joseph Buchanan, who believes the trenches will be a key reason for the Eagles' success this year.

"Definitely we're just aggressive. We caged. Honestly, I don't think any front seven in Maryland is better than us, and I say that with a lot of confidence," Buchanan said.

Finishing last season with a 10-2 record, the Eagles dominated many opponents, but one team got the best of them on two occasions and knocked them out of the playoffs the past three years: Archbishop Spalding.

"It's every year. It's been every year since my freshman year. They were the one that handed it to us, but I think it's all about us," Palazzo said.

"It's definitely been really aggravating, honestly. Like you said, they've been the one team that have constantly been giving us a run for our money, so it's definitely a lot of built-up pressure we got when it comes to playing them," Buchanan said.

Abrams added: "That's really the only team I haven't beat in the conference. So just beating them is something that I have on my list for a long time, so that would be very sweet, very good ending to my senior year."

The Eagles' season opener is at 6 o'clock Friday at John McDonough Stadium.

