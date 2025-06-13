Dan Klink named Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year

TOWSON, Md. — Loyola Blakefield's Dan Klink has been named the Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year, one of the most prestigious awards a high school athlete can receive.

Dan was surprised with the trophy on Friday at his school in Towson, etching his name into the history books.

"My heart dropped and I grabbed [the trophy] and to have my dad there give it to me is like anything you can ask for," Dan said.

The future North Carolina Tar Heel's career has been nothing short of remarkable. He's a two-time Maryland Association of Coaches of Soccer State Player of the Year, 2024's United Soccer Coaches National High School Player of the Year, and back-to-back Gatorade Maryland Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

Dan's father was there to present the award, making the moment even more special.

"He's grown up with me in my whole life he's been an amazing support. He's really an amazing person," Rick Klink said.

His father shared in the excitement of the prestigious recognition.

"This was super special. It's just it's Gatorade, you just can't top Gatorade. He got a national award for the US soccer coaches as well. That was absolutely amazing. He got that in January so it just keeps building and we're really proud of him," Rick said.

The Towson native takes pride in representing his hometown's rich soccer tradition.

"Baltimore is a crazy soccer city. It's a lot of people that care about Baltimore soccer," Dan said. "And there's a lot of amazing players around, not just with me, before me, for generations upon generations it's really been a hotbed and it's fun growing up in such a place where so many people care about the game just like I do."

The selection process for this award doesn't only factor in on-field achievements but also considers off-field accomplishments. Dan maintained a 3.89 GPA and is the founder and president of the Sports Analytics Club at his school.

His coach, Geaton Caltabiano emphasized the importance of Clink's character in earning this recognition.

"I know this Gatorade process and everything that goes into it, it's a lot of the off the field stuff too, and if he wasn't such an upstanding citizen off the field, he wouldn't be here today. There's a lot of talented soccer players out there, but he's got both sides of it. He's great on the field, off the field, so stuff he did in the school and the community is very well respected," Caltabiano said.

While Klink has professional aspirations down the line, he says right now he'll remain in the moment.

"The most important thing is to develop one step at a time which I think I've given myself the best opportunity to at the University of North Carolina," Dan said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

