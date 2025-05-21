Baltimore caddie receives prestigious Evans Scholarship to University of Maryland

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore Country Club caddie's life has changed after receiving a prestigious scholarship that will fully fund his education at the University of Maryland.

Kevin Flowers, a senior at Loyola Blakefield, has been awarded the Evans Scholarship, which provides full tuition and housing for caddies nationwide.

"It's an honor to receive the scholarship because not a lot of kids get to go to college with full room and board, and I just feel blessed to be able to receive a scholarship that not only gives me the opportunity to go to college but room and board with other caddies from around the world," Flowers said.

The Evans Scholarship program is the largest scholarship program for caddies in the country.

Flowers, who has been caddying since his freshman year, says the job requires specific skills to succeed.

"Caddying is all about hard work, hustle, it's also being aware as well. If you lack those three things, I'm not sure that you'd be successful," Flowers said.

The job isn't easy, according to Flowers. Caddies often carry multiple golf bags in extremely hot weather, requiring resilience and determination – qualities that have prepared him for future success.

"It's gonna give me the financial freedom to just study what I want, which is kinesiology. It gives me the time to, you know, connect with other people in my major as well. It gives me time to connect with the other Evans scholars at Maryland," Flowers said.

For Flowers, the scholarship represents more than financial assistance – it has provided direction for his future.

"I had no idea where I wanted to go to college. As a junior, you start to look at that stuff. I never would imagine I'd be attending the University of Maryland. It means the world. I don't know what I would do without it, honestly," Flowers said.

The scholarship's value is magnified by the effort Flowers invested to earn it.

"It gives me the time to pursue my dreams. It wouldn't mean anything if I just got this scholarship without putting in the work. It wouldn't mean anything if they just handed it to me. Just me getting up every day, coming here during the summer and putting in the work, it means a lot more," Flowers said.

Flowers will begin his studies at the University of Maryland in July.

