Arundel High School football team prepares to defend state championship title

GAMBRILLS, Md. — The Arundel High School Wildcats are gearing up for a new challenge after ending a 48-year championship drought. Following their first state title since 1975, the team now faces the pressure of defending their crown as they prepare for the upcoming season.

The 2024 Wildcats dominated opponents throughout their championship run, averaging 46 points per game while allowing just 11 points to their opponents. However, head coach Jack Walsh acknowledges that past success doesn't guarantee future victories.

"That was last year. You don't get to take those extra points in the games with you," Walsh said. "If anything, it kind of puts a bull's eye on our back. So I think they have to understand, while yes, they can have a little confidence in some of the players have been there before, you don't get to go back just because you've been there before."

The team faces significant roster changes this season, replacing 26 seniors from their championship squad. However, they return senior Jonathan Coleman, a versatile player who will contribute as a wide receiver, defensive back, and even handle punting duties for the special teams unit.

"I'm just doing whatever benefits the team honestly," Coleman said. "Most importantly, stay healthy, you know, get on to college, but I also wanna like leave an impact. I want them always to remember my name and just, you know, have a great year."

Despite the youth of this year's roster, Walsh remains optimistic about their prospects. The coaching staff noted that the junior varsity program has prepared the next group of players well, ensuring they understand the team's fundamental concepts.

"We're getting to do a lot more coaching this year. We're learning a lot as we go. The players are learning a lot. They're adapting well," Walsh said. "We have a lot of faith in our JV staff and they've done a really nice job supplying the next group of talent that understands the basic concepts of what we're doing."

The team's expectations remain high as they enter the new season. Going into their championship campaign, the Wildcats believed they were among the state's top teams, with their goal being to reach the Final Four at the state level.

Coleman acknowledge the increased attention their championship has brought. As one player noted, "Everybody wants to play us now and like everybody wants to see what a run of football about."

Walsh emphasized the special nature of high school football and the importance of not taking these opportunities for granted.

"Friday Night Lights is something special, and we really don't want to take that for granted every time you get to go out on a Friday night and play a high school football game in front of your home crowd or on the road as the foes," Walsh said. "It's just a really special experience and you don't get too many of them."

The championship run was built on team unity and resilience. As Coleman explained, "It was really like a team effort, you know, like everybody bought into what the coaches were saying like even though teams score first on us, you know, we always held our heads high and just play football."

The Wildcats will begin their title defense on the road this Friday against River Hill, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

