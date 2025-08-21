Archbishop Spalding football team prepares for new season after historic championship run

Here's the core of this story:

Archbishop Spalding High School capped a dominant 12-0 season with its third straight MIAA championship, allowing just 34 points all year and recording seven shutouts.

Head coach Kyle Schmitt credits the team’s success to year-round commitment, with defensive coordinator Tyrone leading one of the toughest units in Maryland.

Standouts include senior safety Sean Johnson, committed to Florida State, and offensive tackle Kyle Lucas, committed to Navy, as the Cavaliers prepare to open their 2024 season against Brownsburg High in Indiana.

Archbishop Spalding High School's football program is gearing up for another season after completing one of the most dominant campaigns in Maryland high school football history.

The Cavaliers, located in Severn, Maryland, capped off a perfect 12-0 season by capturing their third consecutive MIAA championship.

Their defense was particularly impressive, allowing just 34 points across all 12 games—an average of only 2.8 points per game. In seven of those contests, opponents failed to score at all.

"The buy-in is awesome, you know—you better show up if you're gonna play," said head coach Kyle Schmitt.

Smith attributes the team's success not just to talent but to the players' commitment to the process throughout the year.

"Throughout the summer, offseason workouts, OTAs, and things just—everybody was here, everybody was here. 120 guys running hundreds in the summer and lifting weights," Schmitt said.

The defensive dominance stems from coordinator Tyrone's leadership, according to Schmitt.

"Our defense coordinator, Tyrone, I think is truly the best coach in the state of Maryland. Regardless of side of the ball, head coach, he's phenomenal. He's tough on our players. It's demanding to play on that side, but the results are phenomenal, and it's not for everybody to play defense—to be really upfront with you, it's not for everybody," Schmitt said.

Leading that defensive unit is senior Sean Johnson, who has committed to Florida State.

"He's one of the best defensive players in the state. He's the best pure football player on our team, four-year starter," Schmitt said. "He just moving at another speed right now than a lot of the other guys on the field. You saw it in the scrimmage. You saw it in practice every day. He can play all five spots for us on the back end."

The Cavaliers were equally impressive on offense, averaging 40 points per game. Offensive tackle Kyle Lucas, who has committed to Navy, anchors the offensive line.

"Not a lot of verbal from him, but we have a young tackle who's gonna be a really special player, and you can just always tell him. I can tell you how to do everything right, but just watch that guy," Schmitt said.

Archbishop Spalding will open their 2024 season Friday against Brownsburg High School in Brownsburg, Indiana. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."