Glenelg, Oakland Mills earn share of Howard County championship

Atholton can grab piece of title on Saturday
Friday night lights stay on in Howard County amid stormy weather Friday
Posted at 11:17 PM, Oct 29, 2021
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — The Glenelg and Oakland Mills high school football teams both earned shares of the Howard County championship on Friday night.

The Gladiators (8-1) topped Reservoir (3-5) 35-7. Senior quarterback Bisi Owens rushed for 225 yards and two touchdowns. He passed for a pair of TD's and also had two interceptions on defense.

The Scorpians (8-1) defeated Long Reach (7-2) 22-0. Oakland Mills clinched its first county title in over 20 years.

Atholton (7-1) can grab a piece of the county championship if they beat Mt. Hebron (4-4) on Saturday.

