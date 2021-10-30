Glenelg, Oakland Mills earn share of Howard County championship

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — The Glenelg and Oakland Mills high school football teams both earned shares of the Howard County championship on Friday night.

The Gladiators (8-1) topped Reservoir (3-5) 35-7. Senior quarterback Bisi Owens rushed for 225 yards and two touchdowns. He passed for a pair of TD's and also had two interceptions on defense.

The Scorpians (8-1) defeated Long Reach (7-2) 22-0. Oakland Mills clinched its first county title in over 20 years.

Atholton (7-1) can grab a piece of the county championship if they beat Mt. Hebron (4-4) on Saturday.

