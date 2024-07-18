Getting picked in the MLB draft a 'dream come true' for UMBC's Luke Johnson

BALTIMORE — Luke Johnson thought professional baseball was possible for him after his junior year at UMBC. That possibility is now a reality.

"It’s just kind of a dream come true," said the 22-year-old.

Johnson was selected by the Washington Nationals in the Major League Baseball draft on Monday. He was picked in the tenth round, 290th overall.

"It’s just really cool to realize I’m going to be able to keep playing baseball for a little while, especially in an organization that’s fairy close to my house. I have a lot of family in the area."

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound righty grew up in Bethesda, Md. before moving to Lewes, Del. That’s where he was when WMAR-2 Sports reporter Shawn Stepner chatted with him via Zoom on Thursday.

Johnson is the first UMBC player drafted in eight years. He describes himself as a versatile pitcher.

"I had a pretty good career at UMBC," he said. "I thought every year I just kept getting better and better while I was there."

He was good enough to become the first player to win America East Conference Pitcher of the Year outright twice in the award’s 34 year history. He was good enough for scouts from the Orioles and Nationals to ask to see him pitch live. For him that was pretty special.

"Obviously I’m not an Oriole. But that’s been my team since I was growing up an Orioles fan. But, Nationals I always say is my National League team."

Luke was an Orioles fan mainly because his dad, Drew, was a minor-leaguer in the O’s organization in 1992. He played the infield for the Class-A Kane County Cougars.

"In a way I kind of feel like I am living his dream a little bit. He got signed, fortunately, but he definitely wanted to get drafted. It was really cool to be with him and share that moment with him when I did get drafted and just all the emotions and everything like that. It was really cool to be a part of and I’m glad he was here for that."

Drew can now help his son pack his bags. Luke heads to the Nationals' facility in West Palm Beach, Fla. over the next few days for rookie ball.

