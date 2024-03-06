Fultz returns to McDaniel to lead Green Terror football

WESTMINSTER, Md. — McDaniel College is affectionately known as 'The Hill'. One thing about new head football coach Skyler Fultz is that he is more than ready for the uphill climb in front of him on the Green Terror’s way back to respectability.

Fultz was introduced on Wednesday as the 28th head coach in 133-year history of the program. He is the tenth alum to lead the team.

"I came here as a recruit, as a player, with the goal of holding the Centennial Conference trophy. I didn’t accomplish that and it has never left my mind," he said. "That is why I am back here."

The 35-year-old is a 2011 McDaniel grad. He spent the last nine years at King’s College. His one season as head coach was last year when he led the Monarchs to an 8-3 record.

The team he inherits is coming off a winless season. But he spots talent on his new roster.

"They are the best 0-10 football team you’d find. There are athletes out there. There are guys that care. Talking to them right now they are a very close-knit group. Just at times the ball didn’t go their way."

He sees that changing.

"You are going to see our guys playing with immense effort and love and care for their teammates and their coaches. Because if you are doing those things the ball tends to roll your way more times than not."

Fultz said he will call plays on offense. As for the identity of his team, that will be determined by what they show him in the fall.

His identity? He is still trying to wrap his head around being the head coach at his alma mater.

"I don’t know if that will hit me until the first game. I will see the 'M' on my chest. I will see the 'M' on the helmet. I will be in green again. I think in that moment it will really hit me."

David Sartin, the interim head coach in 2023, will remain on staff.

Fultz said he is going to delay the start of spring ball just a bit so he can get to know his players. The Green Terror will start practices next month.

