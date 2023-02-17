From Annapolis to Raleigh, Capitals again head outdoors

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The last time the Washington Capitals played an outdoor game it happened in Annapolis at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. That was back in 2018. For the first time since then they are doing it again. This time it will be down south.

The Caps take on the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, at North Carolina State University’s Carter-Finley Stadium, on Saturday night in the National Hockey League’s latest Stadium Series game. The home of the Wolfpack will serve as the backdrop of what will be a night to celebrate hockey as it was originally played.

"It’s very special to be part of an outdoor game," said Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom.

"It should be a fun atmosphere, fun crowd, fun experience," added Capitals center Lars Eller.

This will be the fourth outdoor game in Caps history. They have won the previous three, including that March contest five years ago against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Annapolis. Backstrom had a goal and two assists in that game.

"The ice in Annapolis was probably the best I’ve had in outdoor games," he said. "Luckily we’ve been part of a couple here with Washington. So, I think every time you get a chance it’s a special event."

And it’s an important one for the Caps. They have lost three straight games and are clinging to the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Players say they have to keep things simple.

But in this type of environment:

"It’s also hard sometimes to do that when you are under the big lights and feel like you want to showcase your game a little bit," said Capitals winger T.J. Oshie.

"Most of all it’s a divisional rival, two big points on the line for us and hopefully we can bag two points and bring that home," added Eller.

You can watch the Capitals play the Hurricanes on Saturday night on WMAR. Coverage begins at 8:00 p.m.

