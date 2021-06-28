Former Terps guard Darryl Morsell using final year of eligibility to play for Marquette

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Former Maryland Terps guard Darryl Morsell will be using his final year of eligibility to play for Marquette University.

After starting for four years and becoming a 1,000 point scorer Morsell was granted a fifth year of eligibility because of the pandemic.

WMAR-2 Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner caught up with the Baltimore native , one-on-one, for an exclusive conversation back in April.

In 2021, he earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, was named to the 2021 Big Ten All Defensive Team and was 2x All-Big Ten (2019-20, 2020-21; Honorable Mention - Media)