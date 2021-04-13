BALTIMORE, Md. — He is the heart and soul of the University of Maryland men's basketball team and one of the grittiest players to ever where the uniform.

He is a leader, four-year starter, 1,000 point scorer and Darryl Morsell's future is now up in the air.

"I just talked it over with my family and we just felt it was best to weigh all our options," he said.

After four years with the Terps, Morsell wants just that - options - after being granted a fifth year of eligibility because of the pandemic.

WMAR-2 Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner caught up with the Baltimore native , one-on-one, for an exclusive conversation.

EXCLUSIVE: 1-on-1 with Darryl Morsell. What went into his decision to enter the transfer portal, enter the NBA Draft & keep return to Maryland an option. Will the additions of Russell and Wahab sway his decision? What he wants #Terps fans to know. More on @WMAR2News at 5pm. pic.twitter.com/s6dpT5OYbO — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) April 13, 2021

"[I want ] to hear what the NBA has to say about me, to hear what other schools have to say about me, even talk to [Terps] coach [Mark] Turgeon every day as I have been," said Morsell.

The reigning Big Ten Conference defensive player of the year announced on April 5 he is entering the transfer portal, putting his name in the NBA Draft while keeping his college eligibility and also not ruling out a return to the Terrapins next season. The guard said as of now he isn’t leaning one way or another in terms of what he ultimately wants to do. He’s focused on recovering from the shoulder surgery he had last week.

He’s looking forward to the draft process the most.

"That’s everybody’s dream. Everybody’s growing up is to make it to the NBA, play at the highest level," he said. "So, I’m just trying to hear what those individuals have to say and what everybody at the pro level has to say about me."

Since Morsell made his announcement about potentially leaving Maryland public the Terps have brought in a couple of highly-touted transfers, guard Fatts Russell (Rhode Island) and big man Qudus Wahab (Georgetown).

Are the additions of Russell and Wahab swaying Morsell's decision either way?

"First off, those two are phenomenal pickups. I feel like, looking at Baylor winning the national championship and even when Villanova won, every team has seven or eight guys who can legit get it done," he said. "If your goal is to win, and that’s always been my goal - to win, play at the highest level, win the national championship, those type things - if you’re goal is to win you got to have seven or eight guys who can get it done. I loved that it definitely increased the depth here in College Park."

Morsell is looking at those additions as a plus.

"For sure," he said.

Morsell said “a bunch" of schools have reached out to him including: Miami, Clemson, Florida, Arkansas, Providence, Butler, Marquette and San Diego State. He plans on making his decision about next season probably sometime in June.

Until then he wants Terps fans to know this:

"It’s all love. I love Terpnation to death. Hometown kid. I wouldn’t trade my last four years for anything. I promise."

Morsell said hopes his legacy as a Terp is one of a winner and a champion. We now wait to see if that legacy will include another season in College Park.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook