First Mission scratched from Preakness, Bob Baffert returns to Pimlico

BALTIMORE — It is the news that shook the stakes barns at Pimlico on Friday morning. A horse picked by many to win the Preakness, First Mission, was officially declared out of the race.

One of the top contenders for the Woodlawn Vase was scratched on the advice of veterinarians.

The 3-year-old colt’s ownership group released the following statement:

"There was just a little concern by the 1/ST racing veterinarian team," Michael Banahan, Godolphin USA’s Director of Bloodstock said by phone, referencing the owner of the Maryland Jockey Club’s Pimlico Race Course. "They thought maybe it was a minor issue with the left hind ankle. You just really couldn’t do proper diagnostics onsite, on the track. So we decided collaboratively that the best thing to do was to bring him down to Rood & Riddle (equine hospital in Lexington) and let Dr. (Larry) Bramlage do a full exam. He was doing great at Pimlico. But that’s the way it goes.

"It’s unfortunate, but we know he’s a very talented horse and I’m sure we’ll have big days down the road with him."

This comes after five horses were scratched in the lead up to the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago. Seven horses died before the Derby. An eighth died the following week.

First Mission was 5-2 on the morning line odds, second choice behind the favorite, Mage. The Derby winner is now the favorite at 4-5. National Treasure is now the second choice going from 4-1 to 3-1. He is trained by Bob Baffert.

"You hate to see that. You don’t want to see another competitor’s horse scratched because we’re all in the same boat," said the hall of famer. "We don’t wish any bad luck on anybody."

Baffert arrived at Pimlico this morning. He is back after controversy and suspension kept him away from Baltimore the past two years. His horse Medina Spirit tested positive for a banned drug in 2021.

"We are just continuing on. A lot of it is noise," said Baffert. "We just keep the noise out. Just continue working. We stay busy."

Baffert is looking for a record-breaking eighth Preakness win.

Of course the big question at the track tomorrow: Is there more Maryland magic up the sleeve of Mage? One year ago the chestnut colt was purchased for $290,000 just down the road at the Timonium Fairgrounds. Now he returns shooting for the triple crown.

"Maryland has a special place in our hearts," said Mage co-owner Chase Chamberlin. "We are going to just try to relish the moment and appreciate it for what it is and then hopefully luck is on our side on Saturday."

Regarding the Preakness field shrinking from eight to seven horses, Mage’s trainer Gustavo Delgado Sr. said that it is better for Mage because there is less traffic on the track.

