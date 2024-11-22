Bowie Baysox transform into Chesapeake Baysox

BOWIE, Md. — You may know them as the Bowie Baysox, the longtime minor league Double-A affiliate of our beloved Baltimore Orioles.

On Friday the team officially changed their name to the Chesapeake Baysox.

According to the team, fans from 378 zip codes, representing all 23 Maryland counties, watched from the stands last season. That's not to mention other fans who traveled from 42 other states.

"The updated team name represents a new chapter in Baysox baseball, expanding the brand to better reflect the broad and diverse community of fans who support the team across the region," the Baysox said in a press release.

Along with the new team name, players will also be decked out in new uniforms.

"This new chapter comes with refreshed branding, highlighted by bold, Bay-inspired logos, including an audacious crab holding a baseball bat and the Maryland flag. Adding to the excitement, the team will debut an all-new uniform set as they kick off the 2025 season."

Prince George's Stadium will remain home to the team.

To celebrate this new era of Baysox baseball, the tame will be hosting a free holiday launch open house November 23, from 1 to 4pm at Prince George's Stadium.