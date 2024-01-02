Fans gearing up as Ravens head into the playoffs

BALTIMORE — It was the winning game leading into the new year. The Ravens walloping the Miami Dolphins locking up the top seed in the playoffs.

That spot guarantees the Ravens play all their playoff games right here in Baltimore.

Many wore their purple with pride as the Ravens beat the Miami Dolphins 56-19 before counting down into the new year.

Now, stores are counting down to the playoffs, stocking their shelves as business takes off.

"Very busy nonstop, phones ringing, orders flying in and people come in the doors. Everybody wants Flowers, Lamar Jackson. Even Andrews even though he's out,” said Demintrius Thomas who is the Raven Zone Manager.

Thomas said they've been overstocking to keep up.

"This is very positive when the Ravens do well, people spend a lot of money when they don't do well they don't spend money. So it's really good right now we just hope they go all the way,” said Thomas.

Repping the Ravens' gear is important for die-hard fans like Michael Kurek. But he breaks a sweat thinking about how there's still a game this weekend and hopes the coach rest the starters before the playoffs.

"Personally, myself, I would like to see them sit. I want to be healthy, this game besides Pittsburgh pride, means nothing and beating Pittsburgh yes we love that but healthy through the playoffs to win it all. That's way more important,” said Kurek.

As Benjamin Steven counts the years he's been a fan, "Yea this year, last year, year before that, and year before that and year before that I think all the way back to 96 ok.” He feels this year the team is going all the way. Although he walked in to Baltimore Sports and Novelty with a Ravens jacket on, he's walking out with even more merch.

"I think we're going to the Super Bowl this year for sure as long as Lamar doesn't get hurt, I think we got a very good chance,” said Steven. “I stock up as I go baby, I’m stocking up as I go.”

Tickets for the playoffs go on sale starting Friday January 5 at 10 in the morning.

