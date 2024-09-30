Fans gear up for the Orioles postseason run with pep rally at Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE — We're less than 24 hours away from the O's postseason push as they hope to capture a World Series title.

For fans, there was no better way to get pumped up for the playoffs than with a postseason pep rally in the Inner Harbor.

On Tuesday, the O's will host the Kansas City Royals in the AL Wildcard game. But, before we look ahead, fans looked back at some of their favorite moments from this past season.

"Making the playoffs. Clinching that was probably the best," said Dan Froehlich, an O's fan.

"Jackson Holiday's Grand Slam. That was the first one I witnessed," said John Burchett, an O's fan.

"How many home runs Gunnar has hit," said Demi Cox, an O's fan.

Although fans answers of their favorite moment varied, many of them share a common enemy when asked which team they want to beat the most on their way to a hopeful championship.

"I mean the Yankees. What kind of question is that?" rhetorically asking was Froehlich.

"Oh, the Yankees!" said Judi Mahaffey, an O's fan.

"I need them to beat the damn Yankees. But I hope it's the Phillies and the O's in the World Series like before," said James Gray, an O's fan.

Looking ahead to to what should be a fun and hopefully deep postseason run, fans are hopeful.

"I think it's going to go real well. They're coming back from a big-time slump all at the same time. They went on the slump at the same time. They're all coming back, so I'm thinking their energy is in it. Their mind is in it," said Mahaffey.

"We're gonna win the World Series. We put all this work in from where we been at to where we are now. I feel like now it's our time. We cannot pass our time up," said Bruce Brown.