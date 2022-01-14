Experienced Bears motivated and ready for rival

BALTIMORE, Md. — The lasting image of the Morgan State men's basketball team's run to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament championship game last March isn’t a big shot.

It isn’t beating rival Coppin State.

It’s...

"When the confetti went down and Norfolk [State] won. That’s what stands out," said Bears head coach Kevin Broadus. "You want to be on the other end of that. You want to be on that end. That’s what I really remember."

The Bears were one win away from the NCAA Tournament.

"I told the guys remember this feeling. We want to get back here and we want to win this," said Broadus.

"It gives us some sort of expectation," said Bears guard Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. "With a lot of guys coming back we pretty much know what to expect."

Devonish-Prince Jr. is one of four returning starters.

Part of that 2021 MEAC tournament run included Morgan upsetting rival Coppin in the semifinal. The two meet again Saturday at Hill Field House.

"I’m expecting a lot from them and also from our guys," said Devonish-Prince Jr. "It’s going to be a good battle, good tension."

"I just know that it’s a city rival. I hear it’s a pretty lit game in Baltimore. I’m just looking forward to it," said Bears guard Keith McGee.

The grad student transfer from New Mexico is leading Morgan (6-7, 1-0) with 11.3 points per game and feels his new team is on the cusp of something special.

"[I] definitely feel the confidence growing," he said. "Just coming in every day, working hard and getting better. Our confidence is going through the roof."

"We’re in a good place," added Broadus. "Guys are playing well, playing together, playing smarter."

And playing rival Coppin (2-14, 1-0) Saturday at 4:00 p.m.

