'Euphoric' feeling for Dons after big win

TOWSON, Md. — If there was any question heading into the weekend about who can claim the top spot among all of the high school boys lacrosse teams in the area, there is a question no longer. At the moment it's the Loyola Blakefield Dons.

Loyola enters this week with the record of 7-2 overall and is an undefeated 4-0 in the ultra competitive Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association ‘A’ conference.

Their latest win put them atop the MIAA standings. On Saturday they beat previously undefeated and defending MIAA champion McDonogh by the final of 14-13. It was a thriller that saw Matt Burnam score the game-winner with about four minutes to go. Goalie Bennett Wright clinched things with a save in the final seconds.

It was the Dons’ first win over McDonogh since 2019.

"It was definitely kind of a euphoric feeling," said Wright, a Mount St. Mary's University recruit. "They were the No. 1 team going into that game and they are a really good team. It just felt great."

"After I scored I was confident our defense would hold down. They’ve been doing that all year and that’s just what happened," added Burnham, a Towson University recruit. "We’re a resilient group. We all rely on each other and we don’t just have one person overpowering someone. We all just come together and we form a good team."

"The guys have a lot of belief in the team. But, when you beat a team like McDonogh, who is as talented and as well-coached as they are, it certainly aids that belief," said head coach Gene Ubriaco. "McDonogh has obviously been a bellwether at the top of the league. [They are the] defending champions. Any time you get a win over a defending champ it’s a good one."

Loyola was able to edge the Eagles even after giving up a nine-goal second half lead.

The Dons get right back at it on Tuesday night when they host conference rival Gilman at 4:00 p.m.

