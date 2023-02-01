Dunbar student athletes make head football coach proud on National Signing Day

BALTIMORE — They started young making history as back-to-back state football champs at Dunbar High School.

But Wednesday's celebration is about the future and how the 11 football players are turning their head coach into a proud pop on National Signing Day.

"You don't have this happen every day where you have 10 African American boys from an urban community not just excel on the field but academically," shared Dr. Yetunde Reeves, the principal of DHS.

The student athletes out of East Baltimore are making their own history.

"Every time I look at them, I'm a proud pop," said Head Coach Lawrence Smith

Coach Smith's not just proud of the 2 state championships this bunch won. He's proud of the team's average 3.2 GPA. Students received over 73 scholarship offers from schools like the University of Maryland, Army, Cornell, and Penn State. With the more than $18 million awarded, their families won't have to spend anything on college.

"Something I dreamed of and worked hard for since I was little kid," shared Ebubedike, who plans to play at Delaware State.

"You know how it feels when your mothers proud of you," Devine Roche, told WMAR2 News.

"He has great like tenacity and you know we've been through a lot so I'm really proud of him," expressed Roche's mother.

It's not just mom that's proud.

"Devin Roche is our star quarterback and their 9th graders have him as their screensaver," shared his principal.

His teammate Joshua Fedd has his sights set on Harvard but his mind is on the legacy he'll leave by going.

"When I was in that 9th grade position they're going to see that this was possible. It's possible to go to the Ivy League. It's possible to go to a Power-5 school," Fedd said.

I feel incredibly grateful and very proud of Josh and all of his hard work and just looking forward to the next chapter," Fedd's mother expressed.

Some of the players had overcome great adversity to get to this point.

Shantron Monroe taking his moment to take it all in after losing his mom during the football season.

"If you saw when I was talking and I broke down for a little bit, it's like even at times like that I know they got me. They're there for me," said Monroe.

"It made me feel safe. It's like a family type thing," he continued.

Seeing their goals through is what they all have in common now.

"It means everything to me. Since he was 7-years-old put a football in his hand, he said mom I'm going to school free and and I'm going to make you proud and he's been doing that since day 1," remembered Michelle Simmons whose son will go on to play at Lafeyette University.

"It means the world to me. That's the program," shared Coach Smith.

Dunbar High football players who signed for National Signing Day are listed below along with the schools they'll attend:

Tavias Brown—Daniel state

Kelby Carter-Morgan state

Josh Fedd -Harvard University

Tony Hart- Elon

Dave Jones -Bethany College

Tristen Kenan- University of Maine

Shantron Monroe- Seton Hall University

Ebubedike Nnbugwu- Delaware State

Devin Page Jr. -Lafayette University

Devin Roche- Old Dominion

Donald smith- Morgan State

