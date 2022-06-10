Damon Wilson introduced as new Morgan State head football coach

BALTIMORE — When it comes to the hiring of Damon Wilson at Morgan State, university leadership said all you have to do is look at his track record. He is a proven winner. That’s why he is the new head football coach of the Bears.

Wilson was introduced Friday as the program’s 23rd head coach in its history. He comes to Morgan after 13 years at Division II Bowie State. The last three seasons he led the Bulldogs to conference championships.

"I think the timing was right," he said. "Morgan has a rich history from an academic standpoint, as well as football. Athletically they have had a lot of great years and I want to bring that back."

Wilson replaces Tyrone Wheatley, who resigned to be the running backs coach for the Denver Broncos. Wheatley went 5-18 in three years (two seasons) with the Bears.

Wilson, 45, was actually hired a couple weeks ago. He has been busy since.

"I’m extremely excited. I can’t sleep at night just putting pieces together because the guys I’ve met so far, they’ve been outstanding," said Wilson.

What does he think of the current roster?

"I think there are some pieces there, some guys that can actually run around and play football. So, I’m excited about those guys. But, I need to bring some more pieces in to compliment the ones that we have."

He is targeting Baltimore for those new pieces.

"We have to win the recruiting battle in our backyard."

Wilson is the first hire for new Athletic Director Dena Freeman-Patton. She is a Lake Clifton High School graduate and the first woman Athletic Director in Morgan State history.

"Our official first day [was] June 1, coach’s and mine, so we’re going at this thing together," she said.

Wilson he hopes to have his coaching staff together by the end of next week.

The university met with ten candidates for the open coaching position. Former Ravens Ray Lewis and Ed Reed both expressed interest in the job.

