Current, former athletes express condolences to Bills safety Damar Hamlin

BALTIMORE — Current players like quarterback Lamar Jackson, linebacker Patrick Queen and others took to social media to express their thoughts and their prayers for Damar Hamlin.

Prayers bra🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) January 3, 2023

Keep fighting Damar🙏🏽🙏🏽 — 🦈 (@Patrickqueen_) January 3, 2023

The looks on the faces of the Buffalo Bills players following the play told the immediate story of the magnitude of the situation.

The game on Monday night had a massive audience watching simply because of the stakes of the game and the quality of the teams.

Baltimore natives and former NFL players Joel Gamble and Yannick Cudjoe-Virgil tuned in.

"Just watching the players and their emotions, I knew that with such a traumatic experience for a player, just being on the field and seeing that take place in front of them, I already knew that there's no way that any of these guys can compete in an actual football game after that took place. That's their brother," Gamble said.

"You say in the locker room all the time you want to die for this game and you want to leave it all on the field," said Cudjoe-Virgil. "But, you'll never be in a situation like what we saw on Monday when you actually are potentially leaving it all on the field. It's just something that's hard to imagine."

Corey Miley plays baseball for Coppin State University, he grew up in Cincinnati and was at the game on Monday.

When asked about the atmosphere in the stands, he said the stadium was silenced.

"Nobody really felt it was that serious until we saw the ambulance come out and once the ambulance came out, that's a stadium full of 70,000 people, you can hear a pin drop," Miley said.

The entire NFL continues to honor Hamlin by changing their Twitter profile picture to his jersey number.

The Ravens have also lit up the stadium with Bills colors.