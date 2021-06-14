Crews-Dezurn fighting for boxing history

BALTIMORE, Md. — It’s a fight in South Florida for boxing history.

On Saturday Baltimore native Franchon Crews-Dezurn takes on Sweden’s Elin Cederroos at loanDepot Park in Miami, home of Major League Baseball’s Marlins. Crews-Dezurn comes in already owning the super middleweight WBO and WBC titles. With a win, the 34-year-old will add the IBF and WBA crowns, making her the first undisputed super middleweight champion.

"I’m in great shape, mentally, physically, spiritually," she said Monday from her hotel room in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. "I just want to beat her up and win."

What’s at stake on Saturday?

"History, legacy," she said. "[To be victorious on Saturday] would mean so much because of a lot of things I sacrificed, a lot of things I’ve been through and I know that I’m an inspiration to a lot of other people. So, that’s what fills me up."

Crews-Dezurn plans on carrying her hometown into the ring.

"I know Baltimore has such a bad reputation in a lot of people’s eyes but there is a lot of greatness that does come from Baltimore," she said.

She’ll also carry the memory of her former trainer, Dennis James, who passed away earlier this month from Cancer.

"He was like that cool uncle. He’s in my heart. He’s on my shorts and we’re going to go get undisputed on Saturday."

The woman they call the Heavy Hitting Diva is doing it for herself, James and of course, Baltimore.

"I’m very unorthodox but I’m good at my style," said Crews-Dezurn. "She’s going to have to make adjustments to me. Anything she brings to the table I’m going to have an answer for it."

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook