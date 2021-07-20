Coppin State's Olympians 'living the dream'

BALTIMORE, Md. — There were well wishes, farewells and definitely some sayonaras on Tuesday at Coppin State University's Talon Center as the school's Olympians get ready to head to Tokyo.

Joseph Amoah and Joseph Manu will compete for Ghana in the upcoming Olympic Games. Manu, a 24-year-old rising senior, will run in the 4 x 100 relay. The recent graduate Amoah, 24, will run in that event as well along with the 200 meters.

"It’s like a dream come true," said Manu. "Since we were a child we have dreamed of this moment and it’s kind of like happening right in front of our eyes. So it’s kind of like we are living the dream."

"It’s every athlete’s dream to be an Olympian," added Amoah. "As we get closer I feel more excited. I’m not just going out there to just say I’m an Olympian. I’m going out there to execute every race and make history."

Coppin fans got their chance to meet the Josephs on Tuesday. You know they’ll be watching.

"I’m going to be just screaming and screaming the whole time because I know we can do it," said Coppin State alumna Peachis Camphor.

"[It's] very exciting for me, very exciting for Coppin State University and also the city of Baltimore," said Coppin State head track and field coach Carl Hicks.

The athletes say the goal is pretty simple: get on that medal stand. As for the uncertainly surrounding the games and the pandemic, that’s out of the their control.

"We’re just hoping the majority of people that turn in there don’t test positive and the games keep going on," said Manu.

Manu and Amoah leave for Tokyo on Thursday. Amoah’s first race is on August 3. They both take the track on August 5.

