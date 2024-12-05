Coppin State Women's Basketball wins at the buzzer while multiple players win conference awards

BALTIMORE — The Coppin State women's basketball team has had a great first week of December. They defeated NJIT Tuesday night on a Laila Lawrence buzzer beater.

"I called a time-out; the first thing I said was, The game is over; I got y'all," says head coach Jermaine Woods.

"Just having your coach trust you to take the last shot just means everything, and just having your teammates also just trust you to make the shot means a lot," says Lawrence.

The Eagles also saw two players bring home conference awards.

Lawrence won the MEAC Defensive Player of the Week award, averaging 18.0 points and 12.0 rebounds to go with 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals.

Her guard Angel Jones won the MEAC Player of the Week, averaging 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists.

"I know I'm one of the best guards. I just got to show that I feel like it's all a mental game with me," says Jones.

The Eagles have had a brutal schedule to start the year, playing against reigning national champion South Carolina and, at the time, the 18th-ranked Maryland Terrapins. That isn't stopping head coach Jermaine Woods from achieving the ultimate goal.

"The goal is to win the championship. That's it. That's all. I don't shy away from it," says Jones.

The Eagles have a home game Thursday night against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Tip-off is at 7 pm.