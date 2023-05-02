Watch Now
Coppin State named Larry Stewart as new men's basketball head coach

HBCU Connect
Posted at 5:35 PM, May 02, 2023
BALTIMORE — Coppin State University named Larry Stewart as the new head men's basketball coach.

He has been an assistant coach at Bowie State, Morgan State and Maryland Eastern Shore.

Stewart led Coppin to its first MEAC Championship and NCAA Tournament appearance in 1990. They earned a 15-seed before falling to Syracuse in the first round.

The new head coach averaged 23.9 points and 13.4 rebounds, both of which are school records, and led Coppin to the NIT.

He is one of two Eagles to play in the NBA, where he played five seasons with the Washington Bullets, Vancouver Grizzlies and Seattle Supersonics.

“I’m thankful and blessed and appreciate the opportunity that has been presented to me,” said Stewart. “It’s a dream job, its where I grew up and I look forward to getting started teaching and growing young men.”

This news comes after the University announced they were moving on from previous head coach Juan Dixon in March.

