Juan Dixon out as head coach at Coppin State

BALTIMORE — Juan Dixon has been relieved of his duties as head coach of Coppin State's men's basketball team.

After six seasons, Dixon leaves Coppin with an overall record of 51-131.

They are coming off back-to-back 9-23 seasons. The Eagles also went 4-10 in the MEAC in 2022-2023.

Dixon played at Calvert Hall College High School leading the Maryland Terps to their only NCAA basketball championship title in 2002.

He also had a seven-year career in the NBA, playing for the Washington Wizards, Portland Trail Blazers, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors.