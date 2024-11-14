Coppin State men's basketball team looks to earn first win of the season in UMBC matchup

BALTIMORE — Despite starting the season off 0-4, the Coppin State Men's basketball team isn't worried.

They believe they have what it takes to not only get in the win column but turn this early season around, and it begins with a game Thursday against UMBC.

"This is a really, really, really important game to win. I feel like we have it in us. We're all locked in," says Derrius Ward, Coppin State guard.

Throughout this four-game skid to open the season, the Eagles have struggled to put up points, scoring under 55 in all four games.

Head Coach Larry Stewart says he likes the looks they're getting.

"We're almost averaging 59 shots per game, but we are making 18-20 of them. That will transition over eventually," says Stewart.

Whether shots fall or not, Stewart says defense has to remain consistent in order to get wins.

"It's hard to stay consistent because again, these guys are so dependent on the offensive end. You miss a shot and your effort begins to evaporate," says Stewart.

One way to turn it around is with players like Ward, who was last week's MEAC Defensive Player of the Week. The first time the senior transfer has won the award.

"I feel like this year I really worked in the offseason, trying to take the right step trying to be a defensive player. I'm kind of good on offense, but I want to be able to play both sides of the ball, offense and defensively," says Ward.

This group's confidence has not wavered as they look for win number one on the road against UMBC on Thursday night at 7.

"I like that we're not keeping our heads down. We come in practice everyday motivated to go harder. We're taking steps in the right direction," says Ward.

"The next game can turn everything for you. You can go from 0-4 to 1-4 or you can go the other way around. You have to go in with the same mindset, understanding that each game is important," says Stewart.