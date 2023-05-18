Coffeewithchris percolating for Preakness

BALTIMORE — He is the horse trying to percolate the perfect Preakness performance: CoffeewithChris.

On Thursday morning you could say he looked highly caffeinated.

"He was a little preoccupied today watching everything," said his trainer, John Salzman Jr. "He will buck and play. He’s got my exercise rider on edge because he just feels good. He just wants to show his emotions."

The 3-year-old gelding took his first gallop around Pimlico this week ahead of the 148th Preakness Stakes. This kind of spotlight is all new to both Coffeewithchris and Salzman Jr.

"He has never been in these surroundings. Neither have I, to be honest with you," said Salzman Jr. "There is a lot going on here. But, he actually handled it well."

He may not be familiar with the stage but he is certainly familiar with the state. CoffeewithChris was bred at Shamrock Farm in Woodbine. He trains in Laurel.

"This track is going to be a little faster than Laurel. So, that should help him," said Salzman Jr.

Coffeewithchris has run at Pimlico once. He was declared the winner in that race last year. The 59-year-old Salzman Jr. is hoping for the same result on Saturday with his 20-1 long shot.

"We just want a good break and then get into the first turn. I think I’m going to be laying second or third or maybe on the lead. Hopefully we can slow it down and drag them all the way."

Coffeewithchris is trying to become the first Maryland-bred horse to win the Preakness since 1983. Salzman said after a lifetime in the training game, if he pulls off this upset it might be time for him to walk away a champion.

