CCBC Essex uses late goal to advance to national championship

WICHITA, Kan. — The Community College of Baltimore County Essex men's soccer team earned a dramatic 3-2 win over Heartland (Normal, Illinois) on Wednesday in the NJCAA Division II Tournament semifinal in Wichita, Kan.

Takeroh Murakawa scored the game-winning goal with under four minutes remaining in regulation.

Henry Ortiz and Kota Tsuchisawa also scored for the Knights

CCBC Essex (11-1) will now face Southeastern (Burlington, Iowa) on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. Eastern.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook