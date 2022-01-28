CCBC Essex shooting for historic winning streak

BALTIMORE, Md. — When the women’s basketball team at Community College of Baltimore County Essex takes the floor all they do is win.

For real.

Almost every player on the roster has only experienced victory with the Knights.

"We’re actually legit and we can take care of business," said guard Lyric Swann.

"We want to come in every game with the same mindset - dominance," added guard Patricia Anumgba.

In fact, only guard Kendal Haggerty has suffered defeat as a member of the junior college team from Baltimore County.

"It seems so long ago," she said.

That's because it was in December of 2019. CCBC Essex is riding a 36-game winning streak that spans the course of over two years. The pandemic forced the cancellation of the end of the 2019-20 season and last season. With three more wins the Knights will tie the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II record of 39 consecutive victories.

"On this team everybody knows we don’t want to lose," said Haggerty. "We just know that every single game we have to go out and play our ball."

"I wanted to make a program that everyone in Maryland could be proud of," said head coach Mike Seney. "The fact that we built something special here, now we are the first JUCO that everybody can say, ‘Hey man, there is an east coast JUCO out there in Baltimore that is making some noise."

If the Knights keep winning they can tie the record on Feb. 4 at Potomac in West Virginia. They would break it at Garrett in McHenry, Md. on Feb. 5.

"It’s going to be very special to get to that number of tying the winning streak," said Anumgba. "Everybody has worked hard. To know that we can leave a legacy here at CCBC Essex would be phenomenal."

All expectations are that will happen. For the first time in program history the Knights are ranked as high as No. 5 in the Div. II national rankings. They are 17-0 this season and blowing teams out. They average 97.6 points per game and are winning by an average of about 50 points. It has been total domination.

"Being disciplined, staying undefeated, crushing our opponents has always been the goal," said Anumgba "But we do have that one goal in mind in the end."

That’s bringing home a national championship.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook