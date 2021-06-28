Caves Valley 'ready' for PGA Tour's return to Baltimore

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Caves Valley Golf Club is in the middle of a transformation. The grandstands are going up as the course gets ready to host over 100,000 people. Golf fans from around the world are all making their way to Baltimore.

"It’s been 60 years, man. We’re ready. We’re ready now," said Caves Valley Golf Club Chairman Steve Fader

For the first time in 59 years the PGA Tour is making its way to our area. In just a couple months names like Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth will be swinging away at the BMW Championship at Caves Valley.

"[It's] just one of those unique courses that’s tucked in just a beautiful place in the country," said Spieth via video call regarding Caves Valley. "You get out there and you just feel like you’re away from everything."

There will be a little more intensity on the course when the best golfers in the world play from August 26-29. It’s the second of three FedEx Cup playoff events. 70 golfers take part. 30 advance.

"You have to pull off a lot of good shots. You have to take risks," said Spieth.

"We’re ready and we’re kind of counting the days down," added Fader. "Our membership is ready. Our staff is ready. So, are we excited? Yeah, we’re really excited."

This will be the first PGA Tour event in Baltimore since the Eastern Open Invitational at Mount Pleasant Municipal Golf Club in 1962. With it comes much needed money back into our businesses as fans return to tournaments and we all continue to get back to some sort of normalcy.

"This is tens of millions of dollars into our community, especially the hardest hit parts of our community - our hotels, restaurants, bars, tourist-type attractions that have literally been closed," said Fader.

"It’s a real shot in the arm. We’re talking about upwards of 150,000 visitors over the course of the week who get to see firsthand all the assets that we have. So, we think - between our business and our communities - people are going to see this energy. It's an opportunity to tell our story. So, it really is a morale booster," said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.

So now we wait to watch history, just a couple months and a day away from when the J.K. Wadley Trophy will be presented to the winner of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook