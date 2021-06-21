Catonsville captures first crown

CATONSVILLE, Md. — It’s a feeling never before experienced by a Catonsville High School softball team: that championship feeling.

"To bring such a special title home to my high school, it’s unreal," said senior catcher Devyn Tracy. "I could never imagine that this would ever happen."

Devyn Tracy doesn’t have to image it any longer.

The Comets are still celebrating after Friday’s 1-0 win over North County in the 4A state title game. The milestone victory clinched the school’s first state softball championship.

"We actually were able to fulfill our dream," said Tracy.

"It feels really good," added junior shortstop Maggie Kreis. "We played really well all season. So, to get this ending is really fun."

Head coach Paul Harris was able to etch his team’s name in the record books in his first year at Catonsville.

"All kinds of emotions came over me. I was just so happy for them, so happy that they were able to do this," he said. "I knew we had a good group of kids. I knew we had an opportunity to be able to make some history here and I was glad that we were able to do it."

Not only did the Comets clinch their first state title, they did it all by shutout. Senior pitcher Sammi Sisolak tossed every inning of every game in the state tournament. She ended the season with four straight complete-game shutouts and compiled 45 strikeouts over that span.

"All the parents were calling me greedy. I was like, ‘Chill a little bit... maybe,'" she laughed. "At the end of the day I have to envision myself winning and getting those strikeouts and not letting anyone win against me. It’s surreal. I can’t believe it."

The senior spoke with WMAR Monday as she traveled back from Tennessee where she pitched her club team to another championship. As for her high school team, Sisolak finished off a storybook Comets career.

"I’m so glad I was able to do it my last year. That’s just drop of the mic right there, perfect. I love it. Especially with COVID and everything, that’s a year to remember."

A year to remember for every single Comet.

