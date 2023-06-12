Blues finding success on and off the field during inaugural season

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Jackson Ruckman knew Annapolis was a soccer city. He knew Maryland was a soccer state. But he never expected this.

"It’s unbelievable," he said.

Ruckman, an Edgewater native, plays for the Annapolis Blues. They are the newest team in the National Premier Soccer League. He and his teammates call Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium home and they are already setting records.

On June 3 the first home game in franchise history drew an NPSL record 8,368 fans. Last Saturday’s second home match was the second-biggest crowd in league history with 7,665 people in the seats.

"We knew there was going to be about 3,500-4,000 season ticket holders but a lot of times with teams like this it’s kind of a lot of just hype and you never really know," said Ruckman. "But, to see all those fans come out and then plus to double that, is pretty crazy."

The NPSL is a semiprofessional summer soccer league made up of mostly high-end college players and a mix of older guys. The majority of Blues players are from Maryland and the Annapolis/Baltimore area. Ruckman plays collegiately at High Point University.

Head Coach Colin Herriot has lived in Maryland for 20 years after coming over from Scotland. He said he wants his club to be fun to watch.

"We have a responsibility to entertain the public. I think that’s how the game should be played," said Herriot. "I think if you come out to watch the Blues at any point this year, I definitely think you’ll get your money’s worth, for sure."

His boys have cashed in so far. The Blues are an unbeaten 4-0-1 and in first place in the Mid-Atlantic conference.

Not only is the Blues’ roster made up of some superior local talent, their ownership group is as well. One of the co-owners is Kyle Beckerman.

The 41-year-old Crofton native played professionally for two decades in the MLS and suited up for the United States National Team. He said getting involved with the Blues was a no-brainer.

"I thought, ‘Man, this would be a perfect opportunity for another place to just go down the street and watch high-level soccer to give these kids some inspiration that were just like myself. I wanted to do whatever it took to play soccer for a job. This will just give another opportunity for kids in the area to see a higher level and see where soccer can take you."

Ruckman can relate.

"Some of the kids I see in the stands definitely remind me of myself and it’s something I definitely wish I had when I was growing up."

