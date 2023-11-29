Blast set to begin season with new-look roster

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The Baltimore Blast has been getting after it for about three weeks. Training camp and practices for this season started earlier this month. This year those sessions hold a little more importance after a bit of an offseason overhaul to the roster.

Following a Major Arena Soccer League championship series appearance last season, this season's squad is gearing younger.

Among the changes is a switch-up in goal. After almost a decade guarding the net, keeper William Vanzela is not with the team because of an organizational decision by the club. The same goes for veteran forward Max Ferdinand. Veteran defender Nelson Santana was traded to Utica.

The biggest loss from last season is leading scorer Lucas Roque. The forward who finished third in the MASL with 47 points was traded to the Empire Strykers.

Among those returning are longtime Blast midfielder Tony Donatelli, midfielder Jonatas Melo, forward Juan Pereira and defender Adriano Dos Santos. Mike Zierhoffer and Quantrell Jones are competing for the starting goalie spot.

The team welcomes in 23-year-old Jesus Pacheco, acquired in the Roque deal, striker Raphael Araujo, midfielder Victor Parreiras and draft pick defender Max Dwyer (Ellicott City) among others.

Head coach David Bascome is back for his third season. His collection of players may be different but the goal remains the same.

"With every franchise and with every franchise that has been doing well, especially when you have veteran players, you must understand that there must be a transition at some point" he said. "This is a franchise that loves winning. We are not rebuilding. We are transitioning."

"I think we have really good balance. I think we have some young players that are going to bring a lot of energy. We have some more experienced players that know what it takes and can control the game," added Donatelli. "So, it’s just a matter of incorporating those two styles."

"I see a championship team, lots of veterans, lots of young guys who are fast. So, it’s the perfect combination that we have and I see us making it to the final and winning that championship," said Pacheco.

Game No. 1 arrives Saturday night inside Towson University Arena. It's a 6:05 p.m. kickoff against the Mesquite Outlaws.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook