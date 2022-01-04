Blast back after COVID postponements

BALTIMORE, Md. — After missing an entire season because of the pandemic, seeing three weeks shelved feels like nothing for the Baltimore Blast.

"Missing a month wasn’t that bad," laughed Blast head coach David Bascome. His team gathered for a conditioning session in White Marsh on Tuesday.

The professional indoor soccer team returns to the field Saturday, at SECU Arena, after having three games postponed because of COVID positive players on their roster and on their opponent’s roster.

All are healthy now.

"You just feel good that we are navigating through with the franchise, trying to navigate, trying with the medical staff to make things happen," said Bascome. "But, here we go. We’re excited about the game this weekend."

"Our fitness I think is going to be a key," said forward Max Ferdinand. "Because, I think even though training at home and doing little things, you can’t really replicate the game speed."

There is no better way to get back at it than to face your rival. Saturday brings the season’s first meeting with their foe from up Interstate 83: the Harrisburg Heat.

"This is emotional, right? This is the whole 83. This is the 83 battle," said Bascome.

"They are a going to be ready, especially on our field," added Ferdinand. "We just got to stay focused throughout the game because they are a very athletic team."

The Blast enters Saturday with the record of 2-1. Harrisburg is a winless 0-2.

One player who really can’t wait to get back to game action is Lucas Roque. The forward is currently leading the Blast with 6 goals and 9 points.

"I feel great. I’m working really hard and hopefully I’ll keep scoring," said Roque. "It feels good. It feels great."

"Lucas is a goal scorer but also he puts his time in. He works," said Bascome. "He has that ability to find the ball, especially when it’s needed, and come up with a goal when its needed."

Saturday's game kicks off at 6:05 p.m.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook