Big week ahead for Towson men's basketball

TOWSON, Md. — The Towson men's basketball team may be 8-9 on the year, but you couldn't tell with their vibe and the energy they brought to Tuesday's practice.

Head Coach Pat Skerry says they're continuing to hit their stride in conference play.

"We're 3-1 in the league, and that's what we're focused on. We were picked to win the league. We got an opportunity to prove people right or prove them wrong," says Skerry.

They're currently in a three-team tie for second place in the CAA.

"Non-conference did not go the way we had hoped. I'm the guy that put the schedule together. We didn't play as well as we liked. We schedule aggressively, and we had a whole lot of guys missing a whole lot of games and practices for injury and illnesses," says Skerry.

"Now that we're all healthy and we're all back. I feel like we're starting to become the team everyone thought we were," says Tyler Tejada, the team's leading scorer.

There's a belief they're just getting started after winning their last two. Up next is a three-game homestand where they've only lost once in five tries.

They'll also be relying on the impressive play from player of the week Nendah Tarke, who the coach says plays like guys you see on Sundays.

"I told him another day keep playing like Derrick Henry. He told me he wants to play like Saquon Barkley, so fair not be the guy's pretty good," says Skerry.

"He says, just move the chains and do everything with force; play downhill whenever I get the ball. Just attack, and I guess they turn into good football running backs. I'll take it. Those guys are the best in the world and what they do," says Tarke.

Towson will host Hofstra in a nationally televised game Thursday.

Saturday, they will host Stony Brook.