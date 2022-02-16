Bears prepping for all-star spotlight

BALTIMORE — This isn’t your typical road trip upcoming for the Morgan State University men’s basketball team.

"We’re on the front stage. Morgan State is going to be shown everywhere," said Bears head coach Kevin Broadus.

On Saturday the Bears play Howard in the first-ever NBA HBCU Classic. It won't be played in Baltimore. It won't be played in D.C. It will tip-off in Cleveland as part of the NBA’s all-star weekend.

"Oh, it’s huge. It’s historical," said Bears senior guard Malik Miller. "To me I just feel like being on this big stage, being able to be seen by the world, nationally, is just something groundbreaking for HBCU’s and it’s something that could lead up to bigger things."

"This is a big opportunity for Morgan State and Howard University and for all HBCUs across the country. We just want to represent well for all HBCUs," added Broadus.

The mega Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference matchup will be nationally televised. Then comes the fun part - mingling with the all-stars.

"LeBron James. I definitely got to see LeBron James and Steph [Curry]. With LeBron I feel like I’m going to be star-struck," said Miller.

They won’t only hoop. They’ll network and meet with NBA executives as well as current and former NBA and WNBA players, engaging in programs focused on professional development.

"We want them to have that opportunity as well. So, we’re opening up a lot of different avenues for the teams and for HBCU students that would come and attend the game," said Carlton Myers, NBA Senior Vice President of Live Event Production.

Myers added that the league’s goal is to make the HBCU (historically black college and university) Classic an annual event. The NBA is donating $100,000 to the athletic departments of both Morgan and Howard. The money is meant to support facility upgrades, student-athlete academic resources and health and wellness services.

After the game the Bears plan to stick around and watch the NBA Skills competition, 3-point and dunk contests. That will be a lot more pleasant if they grab a victory.

"It’s a great experience just to be in that atmosphere, but this is a business trip for us. This is a business trip," said Broadus. "Yes, it’s the all-star weekend but we’re going to win."

Saturday’s game will be played on the Campus of Cleveland State University and be broadcast live on ESPN2 and TNT. Tip time is 2:00 p.m.

