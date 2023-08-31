Bears building

BALTIMORE — A year into his tenure as head football coach at Morgan State University, Damon Wilson sees progress with his program on the cusp of the 2023 season.

"[We] had a year to learn one another, had a year for the guys to understand and for the coaches to implement the process of the way we’re going to do things. You’re seeing guys really start to care about one another and want to play for each other."

Their first chance arrives on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. as Morgan opens its season at Richmond.

"It’s exciting," said Wilson. "You’ve been beating up on one another for the last month. Now you get an opportunity to play another team in a different color uniform. But also it’s a little nerve-racking because you don’t know what you have until that ball is kicked off.

One thing Wilson is banking on having is experience. 16 starters, from a team that went 4-7 last year, are back - 8 on offense, 8 on defense.

"I’m very excited to see us play," said graduate cornerback Jae'Veyon Morton. "We’re very disciplined and very talented all around in every position group."

One of the new guys is Baltimore native Brandon Savage. The Milford Mill grad and former All-MEAC and HBCU All-American comes over form Norfolk State.

"It’s almost a surreal-type feeling," he said. "I’m excited to be back home [with] my family, my friends, my new teammates. I’m excited to see what our defense can do this year."

As for the starting quarterback situation look for this team to lean on Carson Baker. He started seven games last year before suffering a labrum injury in his non-throwing shoulder.

"I got a good chance last year to play in the offense and get a lot of good tape. So, for me, just got to progress, keep getting better," said Baker.

"He’s a lot more comfortable in the system," added Wilson. "He understands the check downs. He understands the progression."

The entire team understands the goal. Even though they were picked to finish fourth in the six-team Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, their sights are set on the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, Ga. - the Historically Black Colleges and Universities national championship.

"Our expectations are very high for this season," said Morton. "So, we’re just trying to do our best and end our season in Atlanta."

