Baltimore Ravens welcome back Mike Macdonald as their new defensive coordinator

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens are welcoming back Mike Macdonald as their new defensive coordinator.

This comes less than a week after Defensive Coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale and the Ravens parted ways.

Macdonald spent seven seasons on the Ravens defensive staff. Macdonald served as a defensive assistant, defensive backs coach and linebackers coach in Baltimore before leaving to become the University of Michigan's defensive coordinator last season.